Saturday, June 17, 2017, 06:35

Re/Max claim Cawnpore Cup

Action from the Cawnpore Cup match at Marsa. Photo: Christine Borg



The Malta Polo Club hosted its final match of the season, the Cawnpore Cup, at Marsa.

Gifted to the club in 1947, the Cawnpore Cup match has been contested annually with the exception of the war years. The highest handicapped players at the club are eligible to take part and this year’s teams presented a fine selection of top contenders.

From the outset, the firm favourites for the honours were Re/Max even though nothing is assured in this fast-paced game where fortunes can sway in a matter of seconds.

Team Henley & Partners started the match with a half goal advantage on handicap as  Re/Max were off to a strong start.

Martin Arrigo stole the ball and scored in the opening minutes of the first chukka.

Re/Max formed a solid attack and into the second chukka swept aside all attempts from Henley & Partners to block, using tight team tactics and skilled manoeuvres to outrun the opposition, with a goal apiece from Matthew Borg, Jeremy Besancon and Arrigo, ending the chukka with a lead of four goals over Henley & Partner’s half goal.

Henley & Partners consolidated their tactics during the break and came out in the third chukka with a ferocious and well-planned strategy that surprised their opponents.

Julian Mamo, well supported by Christian Delia, scored two goals in quick succession as Mark Darmanin and Alfred Manduca also contributed in keeping the opposition out.

Team Henley’s late surge came a little too late though as with no goals scored by either side Re/Max held on for a 4-2.5 win to secure the coveted trophy at stake.

Mamo was named the Most Valuable Player of the day while the Best Playing Pony went to Manduca’s ‘Betty’.

The Cawnpore Cup was presented to the winning team by Malta President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

