Olympic Day Run tomorrow
The Maltese Olympic Committee, together with the Malta Amateur Athletic Assocation, will be hosting the annual Olympic Day Run tomorrow, also serving as a celebration anniversary of the Olympic Movement.
The Olympic Day Run, which starts at 7.45am, consists of three categories, catering for as wide a sporting population as possible, irrespective of age or ability.
Participants can either take part in the Classical Run, which consists of a 10km route, the 5K Relaxed Run or the event for juniors – a 2.5km run.
The Maltese Olympic Committee are also encouraging organisations to form teams.
Trophies will be presented to groups that bring along the largest numbers in the following categories – school, Local Council, bank, club and company.
For recipients of these prizes a group application form must be completed and handed in before the run.
Participation in the Olympic Day Run is free of charge.
