The name of the rose-bearer

Der Rosenkavalier follows an ageing woman who is involved with a much younger lover but who is ultimately forced to accept the laws of time.

Spazju Kreattiv is this weekend presenting an encore of Richard Strauss’s extravagant Der Rosenkavalier from The Met Opera.

The story revolves around a wise, albeit ageing woman who is involved with a much younger lover and is ultimately forced to accept the laws of the time, giving him up to a pretty young heiress.

The title of the opera bears the name of an engagement tradition popular in Vienna in the 18th century. True to the tradition, Baron Ochs elected Octavian, the rose-bearer, who was to deliver a silver rose to Ochs’s beloved, Sophie, as proof of his love, and in the hope of reaping the reward in matrimony.

But nothing goes according to plan and what really emerges from this thorny situation is the struggle between acceptance, denial and youthful love.

The screening will take place tomorrow at 5pm at St James Cavalier in Valletta. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.