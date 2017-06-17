Pharmacies open tomorrow
9am to noon
Floriana Dispensary, 29, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana (2123 3034);
Cosmed Pharmacy, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 5991);
Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Regional Road, Santa Venera (2144 4648);
St Jude Pharmacy, 213, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2149 2151);
D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817);
San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485);
Remedies Pharmacy, 133, Rudolph Street, Sliema (2134 4722);
Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);
Santa Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426);
El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);
Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
St Peter Pharmacy, Sebbellika Street, Żabbar (2166 3750);
St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);
Kristianne Pharmacy, Ċavi Street, Mqabba (2168 3048);
The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria, (2156 6170);
Xagħra Pharmacy, 157, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140).
■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.
■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.
■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.
Blood donation
■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Saqajja Square, Rabat, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.
