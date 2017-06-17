Advert
Saturday, June 17, 2017, 06:07

Love, life, diversity

Malta Pride will raise funds to finance a rainbow flag to commemorate the introduction of marriage equality in Malta.

Malta Pride is organising a get-together to raise funds to finance a rainbow flag as a gift to the community to mark the introduction of marriage equality in Malta.
This year Malta Pride will also be celebrating Malta’s number-one ranking as the most LGBTIQ-friendly country in Europe, the upcoming marriage equality Bill, the need to raise more awareness, improve and tackle LGBTIQ health-related issues and to celebrate diversity within Maltese society.

The fundraising event takes place tonight at Maori, Valletta, at 9pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.gaymalta.com.

