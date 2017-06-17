Love, life, diversity
Malta Pride is organising a get-together to raise funds to finance a rainbow flag as a gift to the community to mark the introduction of marriage equality in Malta.
This year Malta Pride will also be celebrating Malta’s number-one ranking as the most LGBTIQ-friendly country in Europe, the upcoming marriage equality Bill, the need to raise more awareness, improve and tackle LGBTIQ health-related issues and to celebrate diversity within Maltese society.
The fundraising event takes place tonight at Maori, Valletta, at 9pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.gaymalta.com.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.