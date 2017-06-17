Announcements

RIPARD. MARIE, née Tortell, aged 84, widow of Kit, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Her struggle against serious illness ended on June 15. An irreplaceable woman, who spent her life in self-sacrifice looking after her children and their families, her birth family and innumerable others. Few women can hope to match her kindness and, fewer still, her humility. Mourning her loss are her sons Nicholas, Christopher, Timothy, Edward, Michael and Paul, their respective spouses and partners, her 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, her siblings Augustus (Gugu), Peter, Philip, Carmen and Josephine, her in-laws, extended family, her many friends and acquaintances. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, June 19, at 12.30pm for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Deaf People’s Association will be appreciated. Thank you Mum.

SALIBA. On Wednesday, June 14, at Żejtun home for the elderly, ROKKU, of Żurrieq, aged 84, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his children Rita and her husband Austin Mangion, Marthese and her husband Dr John Schembri, Joe and his wife Lora, Victoria and her husband Milos Simic and George and his wife Doris, his grandchildren Karl, Jean Paul, Ian and his fiancée Shirelle, Daniel and his fiancée Rebecca, Michael, Christina and Ksenija, his siblings and their families, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, June 17, at 2.30pm for Gudja parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Gudja cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Masses

On the 13th anniversary since MONICA GALEA, née Formosa, went to meet the Risen Lord, a Mass in her memory will be said tomorrow, Sunday, June 18, at 11.30am at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

On the fourth anniversary of the demise of MARCELLO GRECO, a Mass will be said today, Saturday, June 17, at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. All family and friends are invited.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of our beloved father ANTHONY on the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his daughters Sonia, Olivia and Edwina and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR TORREGGIANI. In loving memory of NATHALIE on the first anniversary of her demise, 19-6-16. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her children, Michael, Christine, Jackie and Philip, spouses, grandchildren, family and friends. A Mass will be said today, Saturday, June 17, at 6.30pm at the Ursuline Sisters chapel, Sliema.

They say there is a reason,

They say that time will heal,

But neither time nor reason

Will change the way we feel.

We want to tell you something

So there won’t be any doubt,

You’re so wonderful to think of

But so hard to be without.

May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

DEBARRO – ANNA, née Bonnici. In loving memory of our beloved mother, today being the 19th anniversary of her demise. Though absent you are always near, still loved, still missed, still very precious in our hearts. Your daughter Josephine and sons Alex and Michael and families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – PUBLIUS. In loving memory of a dear father on the 24th anniversary of his death. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. His son Valmore, Yvette, wife of Tony Guillaumier, and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WARRINGTON. In loving memory of our dear father LEWIS, today the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered by his sons Eugene and Adrian, in-laws, and grandchildren Emma, Eve and Isaac. Lord, grant him eternal rest.