Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

A tiger cub affectionately grabs on to the leg of a journalist at L-Arka ta’ Noe in Siggiewi on June 8. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A tiger cub plays in the grounds of L-Arka ta’ Noe in Siggiewi on June 8. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A litter of five cubs including two which boast the rare and distinctive white coats lie near their mother at L-Arka ta’ Noe in Siggiewi on June 8. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The mother of five tiger cubs shows her teeth protecting her litter at L-Arka ta’ Noe in Siggiewi on June 8. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Cruise ship passengers downsize to a traditional dgħajsa tal-pass for a tour of the Grand Harbour in Valletta on June 11. Photo: Jonathan Borg

A couple embrace each other on the terrace of their room on a cruise liner in Grand Harbour on June 13. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Tourists walk back to their cruise liner before it leaves Malta on June 13. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

An intrepid kitten tries to climb a wall in St Julian’s on June 11. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A swan grabs some bread form a mans hand at San Anton Gardens in Attard on June 12. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A baby duck swims around the pond at San Anton Gardens in Attard on June 12. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A couple make there way down the stairs at the gardens of San Anton in Attard on June 12. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A couple enjoys the shelter from the sun whilst strolling around the gardens of San Anton in Attard on June 12. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A father separated from his family during his rescue meets his daughter for first time on June 13. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Motorcyclists accompany the funeral cortege of former policeman Christopher Paul Abela on June 13. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A couple admire the view from Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta on June 14. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The MSC Meraviglia cruise-ship makes a call into the Grand Harbour on June 14. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A man assembles a Catherine wheel before the feast of St Philip in Zebbug on June 15. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Men work on a Catherine wheel before the feast of St Philip in Zebbug on June 15. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Catherine wheels fill the square in Zebbug ahead of the feast of St Philip on June 15. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier