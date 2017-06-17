Photos of the week - Times of Malta
8th June 2017 - 15th June 2017
Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.
A tiger cub affectionately grabs on to the leg of a journalist at L-Arka ta’ Noe in Siggiewi on June 8. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A tiger cub plays in the grounds of L-Arka ta’ Noe in Siggiewi on June 8. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A litter of five cubs including two which boast the rare and distinctive white coats lie near their mother at L-Arka ta’ Noe in Siggiewi on June 8. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
The mother of five tiger cubs shows her teeth protecting her litter at L-Arka ta’ Noe in Siggiewi on June 8. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Cruise ship passengers downsize to a traditional dgħajsa tal-pass for a tour of the Grand Harbour in Valletta on June 11. Photo: Jonathan Borg
A couple embrace each other on the terrace of their room on a cruise liner in Grand Harbour on June 13. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Tourists walk back to their cruise liner before it leaves Malta on June 13. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
An intrepid kitten tries to climb a wall in St Julian’s on June 11. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A swan grabs some bread form a mans hand at San Anton Gardens in Attard on June 12. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A baby duck swims around the pond at San Anton Gardens in Attard on June 12. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A couple make there way down the stairs at the gardens of San Anton in Attard on June 12. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A couple enjoys the shelter from the sun whilst strolling around the gardens of San Anton in Attard on June 12. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A father separated from his family during his rescue meets his daughter for first time on June 13. Photo: Jonathan Borg
Motorcyclists accompany the funeral cortege of former policeman Christopher Paul Abela on June 13. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A couple admire the view from Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta on June 14. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
The MSC Meraviglia cruise-ship makes a call into the Grand Harbour on June 14. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A man assembles a Catherine wheel before the feast of St Philip in Zebbug on June 15. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Men work on a Catherine wheel before the feast of St Philip in Zebbug on June 15. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Catherine wheels fill the square in Zebbug ahead of the feast of St Philip on June 15. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A portrait of outgoing PN leader Simon Busuttil hangs from the wall of the PN club in Zebbug on June 15. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
