Quo vadis Nationalist Party?

As the dust starts to settle in the aftermath of the election, a number of issues which need to be tackled by the Nationalist Party come to the forefront. The shock and surprise of the result was clear to see on the faces of the party hierarchy, who in the 48 hours after the defeat put on a brave yet proud face.

The party administration, including Anne Fenech, Rosette Thake, Beppe Fenech Adami, Mario de Marco and, last but not least, Simon Busuttil, among others, were clearly distraught at the resultant bitter pill they had to swallow. But their message was also clear – the buck stops here; the responsibility is ours and we assume it; the county has spoken; the party is a strong and united force to be reckoned with; the time to rebuild on the solid foundations with new people at the helm is now.

The 135,000 voters who placed their trust in the PN are still coming to terms with the defeat. Yet, the immediate response from the grassroots has also been clear.

There is a consistent message being sent to the party and its leaders – remain and continue to build on the solid foundations already in place; continue to energise the way the party operates; continue on the path of talking, listening and acting on the feedback given.

Perhaps the dice has been rolled and that ship may have sailed and the party should have a new leadership team in place towards the end of September. A team that will be elected by the very process that the grassroots wanted and which was implemented by Busuttil and his team.

At this stage, one can only hope that Busuttil’s message that “we will not leave you until a new team is in place” will carry forward post the new leadership team’s election.

It would be unfortunate if the experience, the drive and commitment of these able men and women were to be lost.

Experience and enthusiasm make a formidable force when dealing with consolidation and rebuilding.

So, what’s the next immediate step for the PN? Start a witch hunt? Play the blame game? Turn on itself to establish the 101 reasons why the election went so horribly wrong? Sacrifice its values and ideals?

I prefer to think not.

Actually, I’m convinced that this will not be the case. Having seen the way the party operates from the inside over the past few years and having had the opportunity of hosting a live TV programme immediately post-election defeat (where tension and disappointment were high but the voice of reason was consistent) it is clear that logic will prevail.

Distractions will be plentiful, driven both by internal or external events and personalities.

Personal and professional agendas will come to the forefront. Former party members will fan the flames of discord. Yet through all this a structured, calm and focused fact-finding exercise has to be undertaken.

An exercise where the net has to be cast widely; where the voice and opinion of not only the party faithful must be heard; where the old guard must sit together with the relatively new and totally new faces; where the thoughts of the independent thinkers and opinion-makers is given a voice; where the so-called floaters express themselves freely; where the low-income earner and the small business people can call a spade a spade; where big business points the party in the right direction; where the political allies of the last election make their case.

Effectively this is really where the broader meaning of Forza Nazzjonali comes to the forefront and takes on a new meaning.

Where the concept of a “popular movement” so brilliantly launched during the 2003 EU referendum PN campaign, and so easily copied by the Labour Party – albeit in a strangely different version – becomes effective.

The die has been cast.

The timeframes are what they are; three months to the new leadership team; two years to the first electoral challenge of local council and European Parliament elections and, who knows, how long until the next general election where traditionally the power of incumbency tends to wane.

Will the party be ready to jump through the many burning hoops in its path?

My response is one and one alone – absolutely.

Jerome Caruana Cilia is a master’s graduate in Politics and the European Union and hosts a daily political analysis and current affairs programme on Radio 101.