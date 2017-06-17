Today's front pages

These are the main stories featured in today's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that the Malta Gaming Authority has paid €4.3 million to ‘fitout’ a building it leased for 15 years to serve as its headquarters at Smart City. It also reports that Constitutional Court yesterday confirmed that the Nationalist Party would be allocated its two extra seats.

The Malta Independent says Sliema residents are dismayed by the continuous excavation works despite laws restricting such work in tourist areas during the summer. It also says that former General Workers' Union boss Tony Zarb was unrepentant following his attacks against the head of the Pama committee.

Carrying a large picture on its front page showing Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil walking out of court, In-Nazzjon also reports that the Constitutional Court had confirmed that the Labour Party wanted to "steal" two parliamentary seats.

L-orizzont quotes the hoteliers' boss saying Minister Konrad Mizzi was capable of fixing the national airline. Taking the cue from yesterday's court decision, it says Marlene Mizzi would not be representing the party she had created in parliament, but would instead be part of the Nationalist Party.