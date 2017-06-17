Record visitors to Malta museum sites in 2016

Fort St Angelo attracted 15,000 visitors in just two months. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Admissions to Heritage Malta museums and sites last year reached an all-time high with almost 1.3 million visitors.

According to official data listed in the 2016 annual report, Ġgantija Temples retained top spot as the most popular attraction, registering over 183,000 visitors, followed by Ħaġar Qim with more than 143,000 admissions. The Palace State Rooms which were closed from mid-October onwards due to works in connection with the EU Presidency ranked third with 119,084 visitors, followed by the Palace Armoury with 111,570 admissions.

Fort St Angelo was among the major attractions inaugurated last year on November 1, and attracted 15,000 visitors in just two months. Ta’ Bistra Catacombs in the limits of Mosta was another addition to the Heritage Malta attractions but no statistics have been published since its inauguration on October 1 last year.

The statistics include 49,000 visits by schoolchildren with the National War Museum, in Upper St Elmo, topping the list with 4,500 visitors. Moreover, two open days were organised – on January 31 and December 8 – when admission was free of charge to all sites.

Compared to 2015, the total number of visitors at Heritage Malta museums increased by 100,000 to 1.29 million including 116,000 free admissions.

During the period under review, the government agency organised over 240 cultural events, most notably an exhibition commemorating the 450th anniversary of the founding of Valletta. Split up between two different locations, the Vendome Bastions (former National War Museum) and the National Library in Valletta, the exhibition will run until next month.

While the display at the National Library focuses on the physical aspect of the capital, such as the fortifications and prominent buildings, the section at Fort St Elmo concentrates on the ethnographical aspect – the city’s way of life, important personalities, amenities, recreation, art and crime.

The report also lists the main acquisitions made by the government agency with the controversial purchase of a Mattia Preti self-portrait in oil eating up the bulk of the budget at €75,000.

The 17th century work of art had been at the centre of a controversy after it transpired that it was actually a replica by Preti’s workshop.

Most popular Heritage Malta sites in 2016



Visitors

Ġgantija Temples - 183,579

Ħaġar Qim Temples - 143,650

Palace State Rooms* - 119,084

Palace Armoury - 110,570

Mnajdra Temples - 99,069

*Closed from mid-October onwards

Least popular Heritage Malta sites in 2016

Visitors

Skorba Temple - 1,182

Ta’ Ħaġrat Temple - 1,953

Gozo Nature Museum - 6,083

Gran Castello Historic House - 8,034

Gozo Archaeology Museum - 10,994