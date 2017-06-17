Advert
Saturday, June 17, 2017, 15:19 by

Sarah Carabott

Pyro Rhapsody show in Żebbuġ tonight

Tradition to meet digitisation for St Philip's feast

Żebbuġ’s St Philip feast was postponed to the third Sunday in June because of the election. Photos: Chris Sant Fournier

Tradition will meet digitisation this weekend in Żebbuġ, which is celebrating the feast of St Philip, its patron saint, culminating in a synchronised pyrotechnic show this evening.

The highlight – best seen from Pullicino Street – will be a 60 by 13 metre arch structure, which will be setting off 1,500 firework shots.

The structure, which is unique to the island according to St Philip’s Fireworks Factory, forms part of the Pyro Rhapsody show, planned for tonight from 9.30pm onwards.

The factory forms part of the Għaqda Każin Banda San Filep, the “mother of Maltese bands”, set up in 1851.

Keith Cutajar, president of the IT and Radio committee, explained that tens of volunteers help out with the feast preparations, which apart from the manufacture of ground and aerial fireworks, includes setting up street decorations and taking care of social media among others.

The ages of the volunteers vary from 15 to 70 and the fireworks team includes at least 60 licensed enthusiasts, Mr Cutajar, who is also the association’s assistant secretary general, explained.

The volunteers spend some 11 months – from July until the feast day in June, planning and manufacturing fireworks for the feast of their patron saint.

It was the only factory in Malta, Mr Cutajar added, that did not sell its fireworks to other villages to fund its own.

Tonight’s show will open with an old and traditional petard in memory of Gejtu Grima, who 25 years ago lost his life while preparing fireworks.

Għaqda Każin Banda San Filep volunteers setting up ground fireworks in the village main square.Għaqda Każin Banda San Filep volunteers setting up ground fireworks in the village main square.
