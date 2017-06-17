Advert
Saturday, June 17, 2017, 13:35

Pink magazine is out tomorrow

The brands on the catwalk of The Pink Fashion Show, held at Ray’s Lido on Thursday, are captured in the beach photo shoot of the magazine’s June issue, out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow.

The ShowStopper pages capture the hottest trends of the summer, including bikinis, bags and sunglasses from leading brands, while fashion also infiltrates Pink through an interview with an award-winning blogger on anything from what we should be wearing this summer to life without social media.

To mark Father’s Day, Pink also makes it a point to shift the focus and celebrate men with a story on the indelible bond that exists between a dad and his only daughter, including the fears, pride and fun he has experienced, as well as how to be sure he isn’t wrapped around her little finger.

Beauty, food, cars, the psychology of defeat, horoscopes and culture continue to pack the monthly magazine, produced and published by Allied Newspapers Ltd and printed by Progress Press.

