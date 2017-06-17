Pigeon cull planned for Vittoriosa after numbers become 'unbearable'

Vittoriosa... under siege by the pigeons. Photo: Shutterstock

A pigeon cull is being planned for Thursday to the delight of some Vittoriosa residents, and the dismay of others.

Following in the footsteps of other local councils – including those of St Julian’s, Sliema and Balzan among others – the Vittoriosa local council has decided it was time to shoot down the pigeons that have “invaded” parts of the city. The culling will take place on June 22 between 5.30pm and 9pm, and the people carrying it out in the historic city will be accompanied by police officers.

The announcement did not go down well with all. Among others, former Nationalist Party candidate Janice Chetcuti insisted there were other, dignified ways to get rid of pigeons.

When contacted, Mayor John Boxall said the council had nothing against pigeons, and was even warning pigeon keepers to keep their flock indoors on the day. The council is also urging residents not to allow children outdoors during the culling.

He told Times of Malta that the large number of wild pigeons in the city was unbearable, and their excrement could be found everywhere – from people’s rooftop and porch, to historic buildings. The Colacchio area was “invaded” by these birds.

Residents have been trying to shoo away pigeons by hanging plastic bags and pieces of acrylic sheets on their roofs. Some had suggested using poison to get rid of the pigeons – but the council was against this for safety reasons.

Asked whether it had tried to use alternative means to deter the pigeons, Mr Boxall replied in the negative, noting that the locality was following what other cities had done. It had taken the Vittoriosa local council some time to decide to go ahead with the culling, he added.

A pigeon cull in Balzan last year and in Sliema in 2015 had also angered residents. The Sliema local council had insisted that the drastic measure was the only solution to a problem with serious health implications.

Pigeons carry diseases that can be transmitted to humans and their excrement can cause contamination.