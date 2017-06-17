Motorcyclist seriously injured
A 25-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured following an accident in Santa Venera last night.
The police said the incident happened in Psaila Street at 6pm after a Mitsubishi Pajero driven by a 43-year-old from Gżira collided with the motorbike driven by the Msida resident.
The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.
Police are investigating.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.