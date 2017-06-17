Advert
Saturday, June 17, 2017, 06:59

Motorcyclist seriously injured

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured following an accident in Santa Venera last night.

The police said the incident happened in Psaila Street at 6pm after a Mitsubishi Pajero driven by a 43-year-old from Gżira collided with the motorbike driven by the Msida resident.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital in an ambulance. 

Police are investigating.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Tony Zarb's attacks on Pana committee...

  2. FTS fraud suspect acts as PL agent in...

  3. PBS head of programmes transferred

  4. Large thresher shark elevated from Ċirkewwa

  5. Google Street View for Malta launched

  6. Google Street View exposes Malta's...

  7. Deutsche Bank’s move from Malta played down

  8. Marlene Farrugia has been life member of...

  9. Controversial fireworks factory permit...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 17-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed