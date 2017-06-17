Labour to elect new deputy leader mid-July

Outgoing deputy leader Louis Grech and Joseph Muscat.

The Labour Party will be convening an extraordinary general conference on July 13 to elect a new deputy leader for parliamentary affairs after Louis Grech decided to step down.

The nominations will be received between Tuesday and Thursday and the elected official will serve as deputy prime minister.

Voting will take place on July 13 and 14. Should no candidate obtain more than 50 per cent of the valid votes cast in case of more than two candidates contesting, another vote will held between the top two candidates on July 15.

Other posts will be up for grabs in the PL's administration, as dictated by the statute. These are the posts of president, vice president, organisation secretary and international secretary.

A secret vote of confidence will be held for re-elected Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and deputy leader for party affairs Chris Cardona.

The conference will be addressed by Dr Muscat who is expected to highlight the priorities of his second legislature.