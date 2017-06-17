Anglu Farrugia to be reappointed as Speaker

Anglu Farrugia will be reconfirmed as Speaker of the House, a government spokesman confirmed this morning.

Dr Farrugia, a former Labour deputy leader, will reoccupy his constitutional post after getting the thumbs up from Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

A former police superintendent, Dr Farrugia was appointed to the post after he was controversially asked to step down just before the 2013 general election.

Parliament will reopen on June 24, with the first item of the agenda being the election of the Speaker. The House will also elect a deputy speaker who does not hold the post of minister or parliamentary secretary.

It has become customary to appoint a deputy speaker from the Opposition benches in recent legislatures.