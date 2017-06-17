Why Simon should stay

Simon Busuttil as leader of the Opposition and of Forza Nazzjonali fought this election mainly on principles and not on propositions. Though the majority of the electorate decided to keep Joseph Muscat as prime minister, one cannot come to the conclusion that the principles for which Forza Nazzjonali fought now no longer hold.

The principles of good governance, accountability and anti-corruption are principles that every government should abide by,for the good of the whole country. Busuttil fought for integrity of all members of Parliament. For him to resign now, could send the wrong signal that all Forza Nazzjonali fought for now no longer holds water. Now, more than before, though in Opposition and leader of a minority, Busuttil has to go on fighting for integrity, accountability and good governance.

Strategies might change, policies might be adjusted and adapted to changing circumstances but principles should never be compromised or abandoned simply to become more popular or because the majority voted for Muscat.

The battle is lost but the war for good governance and against corruption is still on so Busuttil should stay.