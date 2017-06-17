His own man, finally

Having decided to give up the party leadership, Simon Busuttil seems to have been liberated. He seems now to be his own man.

His speech at Sannat on Tuesday was convincing, he came across as genuine. If he had run his election bid in that tone, and on those lines, he would have convincingly closed the gap with Labour.

Instead he minded his minders and look where it got him.

I wonder, has he changed his minders, or is he not taking their cues? Whatever it is, the change is salutary. Pity he came out of his shell so late. Had he done it earlier, he would have given Joseph Muscat a good run for his money.