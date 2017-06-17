Danger of texting and driving

Texting while driving has become a way of life for a lot of crazy drivers in tiny Malta. Where are we going with this self-evident fact? What is so difficult about stopping briefly where space is available, sending your text or answering your call and then moving on?

When society fell in love with doing all our shopping in one place, the supermarket giants invented the supermarket trolley to help us. Good. Bigger countries like Italy, America, Britain, Japan and so on, built motorways to help motorists get to their places easier and quicker when society fell in love with the car. Good. When we fell in love with the bicycle, special lanes were set up so that bicycle lovers do not collide with motorists. Good. We definitely must take care of these gadgets and improvements; so how about solving this problem by setting up special lanes so that mobile phone users do not collide with cars or trucks in front of them?

Wait, wait, wait… where on earth in Malta can we find the space to accommodate these fanatic mobile phone users? Forget it.

Then how about some drastic measures to curb this silly behaviour of using our mobile phones while driving?