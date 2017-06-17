Sporting briefs

FIFA: A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said yesterday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer’s governing body. “The payments unlawfully obtained by the bank employee as a result of these offences, which amounted to $650,000, will be forfeited to the Swiss general treasury,” Switzerland’s Office of the Attorney General said in a statement.

Lyon: Fernando Marcal has joined Lyon as the Ligue 1 club start spending the funds earned from the sale of Corentin Tolisso. Brazilian left-back Marcal arrives at Parc OL from Benfica for 4.5million euros, just a day after the French midfielder Tolisso moved to Bayern Munich for a reported 41.5m euros. An official statement published on Lyon’s official website announced Marcal had signed a four-year contract.

Scout dead: The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team’s home stadium, the club said yesterday. Jeonbuk were docked nine points and fined 100 million won ($88,066.93) by the K League’s disciplinary committee for payments the scout made to referees in 2013. They were later barred from defending their Asian Champions League crown because of the scandal.

Benaglio: Monaco have completed the signing of goalkeeper Diego Benaglio from Wolfsburg. The Switzerland international, 33, has agreed a three-year contract with the new French champions. Benaglio made more then 250 appearances for Wolfsburg, winning the Bundesliga title in 2009 and the DFB-Pokal in 2015. He told Monaco’s website: “It’s an honour to join AS Monaco, the reigning French champions.”

UEFA Under-21 Championship: Group A - Sweden vs England 0-0; Poland vs Slovakia 1-2.

Futsal: Knock-out final - Hamrun vs Valletta 8-6.