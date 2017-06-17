Pickford to handle pressure at Everton

England Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd has backed Jordan Pickford to handle the spotlight after his £30m move to Everton.

Goalkeeper Pickford had a medical in Poland, where he is due to play for England in the Euro 2017, as his big-money switch to Goodison Park from Sunderland was sealed on Thursday.

Pickford was keen to leave any transfer business until after Euro 2017 but Boothroyd believes he will cope with the extra attention.

He said: “He is absolutely fine. I don’t think he even realises that he is going there.

“He is a coach’s dream. He is not bothered who is he playing for, he is not interested in price tags, all he wants to do is keep the ball out of the net and play football.

“He is just a really good, genuine kid who wants to do well. Like all goalkeepers, he is a little bit mad. He wants to throw himself around until he can hardly breathe.

“The way the game is, it is market forces. All I will say is that he is a very, very talented goalkeeper, technically and tactically. What I think he has got more than anything, which is a massive plus, is his mentality.

“Nothing seems to faze him. They have all been taking the mickey out of him, asking if they can borrow a few quid. He just smiles and gets on with it and wants to catch another ball. He is brilliant.”