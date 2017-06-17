Hull yet to receive any bids for Eldin Jakupovic

Hull have confirmed they have not received any offers for goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Jakupovic was reported to be set to join Leicester for a fee of around £2million but the Tigers, braced for the expected departures of several players following relegation, claim no bid has been made.

“Contrary to a report in the media (on Friday) morning, the club would like to place on record that we have not accepted any offers or received any bids for Eldin Jakupovic,” Hull said on their official website.

“The club will always confirm transfers if and when they are completed and announce via our official channels.”

Jakupovic established himself as the Tigers’ number one last season and enhanced his reputation with several outstanding displays.