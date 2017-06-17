Football news

Everton have boosted their ranks for next season by signing Ajax Amsterdam’s Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen.

Klaassen has joined the Premier League club until June 2022 for €27 million.

The 24-year-old Ajax captain Klaassen, a product of their famed academy, scored 49 goals in 163 games for the club.

Attacking midfielder Klaassen was persuaded to join Everton by their renowned Dutch coach Ronald Koeman.

“He’s an honest guy, we talked about the club, about the way he wants to play and that gave me a positive feeling,” Klaassen told Everton TV.

Ranieri handed Nantes job

Former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has agreed a two-year deal to manage Ligue 1 side Nantes.

The Italian, who led the Foxes to the Premier League title in 2016, has been without a club since being sacked by City in February.

“FC Nantes is pleased to announce the arrival of Claudio Ranieri at the head of his professional group,” a club statement said.

Ranieri had to be granted approval from the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) to manage Nantes due to him being at the 65-year age limit.

The much-travelled coach lists Monaco, Juventus and Chelsea amongst his former clubs and replaces Sergio Conceicao, who recently took charge at Porto.

Perisic fee set at €55 million

Inter have told Manchester United that they will not drop their €55 million asking price for winger Ivan Perisic, sources have told ESPN FC.

United manager Jose Mourinho has identified the Croatia international as a key target in his summer rebuilding programme at Old Trafford, and sources confirmed that the Europa League winners and Inter discussed the player’s valuation earlier this week.

But while United value the 28-year-old at no more than €40m, Inter are refusing to lower their demand for the winger

Monaco swoop for defender Gaspar

Monaco have signed defender Jordy Gaspar from Lyon.

The Ligue 1 champions announced that the France Under-20 full-back has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the Stade Louis II, beginning on July 1.

Gaspar, 20, came up through the youth ranks at Lyon but has decided to join Leonardo Jardim’s high-performing squad.

“He is a promising young French player recognised for his potential and who will find everything he needs here to progress under the orders of Leonardo Jardim,” Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev said.

Verratti quiet on Paris SG future

Marco Verratti has been photographed with a copy of Mundo Deportivo which has a headline linking him with Barcelona, although the PSG midfielder would not make any comment on his future.

Verratti, 24, who has been joined on holiday in Ibiza by agent Donato Di Campli, told the paper that he “cannot talk about my future right.”

Several reports have linked the Italy international with a move to the Camp Nou, and former Barca defender Eric Abidal said he believed he would be an ideal signing.

“He has everything needed to play here at Barcelona,” Abidal told Mundo Deportivo.

Garcia appointed new St Etienne coach

Spaniard Oscar Garcia has been appointed as the new manager of Ligue 1 side St Etienne after long-term coach Christophe Galtier ended his eight-year reign at the club at the end of last season.

Garcia recently led FC Salzburg to back-to-back Austrian league and cup doubles. He previously managed English teams Watford and Brighton, along with two stints at Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv.

“Oscar Garcia has the perfect profile. He is competent, as proven by his success with Salzburg, but also passionate, experienced and innovative,” St Etienne president Roland Romeyer said.