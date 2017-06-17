Index maintains positive run

The MSE index extended last week’s positive performance having added a marginal 0.054 per cent to close at 4,666.73 points.

Local Sovereign Debt were in the limelight during the week, particularly longer dated sovereigns which hold a maturity greater than 11 years – as they registered gains ranged from 0.08 per cent to 1.53 per cent as total turnover reached €10.3 million.

A total of 24 government bonds were active during the week of which 18 gained ground, while six headed south.

The 4.3% MGS 2033 (I) r registered the strongest performance as the bond price rallied by 1.53 per cent to close at €135.69.

Meanwhile, the 2.1% MGS 2039 (I) was the most liquid during the week as total turnover amounted to €3.4 million spread over 156 transactions to close 0.56 per cent higher at €98.25.

In the corporate debt market a total of 39 issues were active during the week of which 16 headed north, 11 closed in the red, while the remaining 12 closed flat.

The 3.5% Bank of Valletta plc € Notes 2030 S1 T1 was the weakest performer during the week as 25,000 nominal over a single trade saw the price decrease by 1.4 per cent at €98.

In the equity market, a total of 21 issues were active during the week of which the gainers and losers tallied to eight, while five closed flat. Total turnover week-on-week spiked from €0.97 million to €1.71 million.

In the banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc reached a one-month high in intraday trading at €2.19 yesterday, but fell short to close at €2.185. Total turnover in the equity amounted to €408,161 spread over 63 transactions.

Similarly, HSBC Bank Malta plc added on 0.5 per cent to its share price to close the session at €2.09 – as 34 deals generated a total turnover of €247,691.

Earlier this week, HSBC Bank Malta plc announced that the Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on July 31, 2017, to consider and approve the Group’s and the Bank’s Interim Accounts for the half-year ending June 30, 2017 and, consider and declare an interim dividend, should this be thought appropriate.

FIMBank plc shares was the weakest performer among its peers as five trades amounting to 45,821 shares shaved 0.7 per cent of its value to close at $0.77.

In the same sector, three trades generating a total turnover of €32,260 in Lombard Bank plc shares, were not enough to veer the equity’s price which closed flat at €2.30.

Last Tuesday, two trades amounting to 80,000 in Maltapost plc, managed to erase the majority of the equity’s fortnight gain to close one per cent lower at €2.03.

A single trade each in Grand Harbour Marina plc and Mapfre Middlesea plc over a slim volume, saw the equities hit a near eight month low and a 23-month low to close at €0.87 and €1.95 respectively.

In the telecommunications sector, GO plc shares lost ground by 0.6 per cent to close at €3.47 – as seven trades generated a total turnover of €20,788.

On the other hand, in the oil and gas industry, two trades amounting to 9,500 shares in Medserv plc saw the equity advance by 1.7 per cent to close at €1.22.

On Tuesday, International Hotel Investments plc held its seventeenth Annual General Meeting, wherein shareholders approved all resolutions on the agenda.

The equity closed flat at €0.62 – as nine transactions generated a total turnover of €37,890.

Fresh all-time highs were reached for Simonds Farsons Cisk plc and Santumas Shareholdings plc to close at €7.60 and €1.857 respectively. A total of 8,992 shares exchanged hands in the former and 4,420 shares were traded in the latter.

On the same note, Malta International Airport plc registered an incremental gain, as the equity traded positively in three of the five active sessions to close one per cent higher at €4.13.

On the other hand, RS2 Software plc lost ground during the week as the equity declined by 1.3 per cent to close at €1.53.

Meanwhile, PG plc shares reached a two week high intra-week at €1.295 but fell short to close at €1.29 – as 23 deals generated a total turnover of €265,569.

In the property sector, Malta Properties Company plc shares outperformed its peers as the equity rallied by 3.6 per cent to close at €0.52 – as five transactions generated a total turnover of €10,656.

On the other hand, MIDI plc shares recorded the weakest performance as the equity closed 1.6 per cent lower at €0.31.

Malita Investments plc shares followed suit, as 13 trades amounting to 182,330 shares saw the equity decline by 0.7 per cent to close at €0.735 – hitting a two week low.

Three trades amounting to 55,950 shares in Plaza Centres plc were not enough to alter the equity’s price, to close flat at €1.04.

Elsewhere, Tigne Mall plc and Loqus Holdings plc traded on slim volumes over a single trade to close unchanged at €1.02 and €0.17 respectively.