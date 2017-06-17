Watch: Is Europe Christian? (ARTE)
Discussing the influence of religion throughout European countries
In Italy, land confiscated from mafiosis is used for community projects, but not without a backlash from the gangsters.
In Greece, the influence of the Orthodox church on society, and even the state, still remains huge.
We interview Jean-Louis Schlegel, philosopher of religions, to find out more.
