Advert
Friday, June 16, 2017, 13:33

London tower death toll reaches 30

Figure is expected to rise further

A woman looks at her smartphone in front of a message board near the scene of the fire that destroyed the Grenfell Tower block.

A woman looks at her smartphone in front of a message board near the scene of the fire that destroyed the Grenfell Tower block.

At least 30 people have died in the Grenfell Tower fire, police have revealed.

Metropolitan Police commander Stuart Cundy confirmed the death toll as he spoke near the scene of the devastating blaze in west London.

"I'm able to say at this point in time at least 30 people have died as a result of this fire," he said.

Mr Cundy said the victims included one person who had died in hospital.

"There is nothing to suggest at this time that the fire was started deliberately," he added.

The Sun newspaper said 65 people are now feared dead or missing in the fire. London police expect the death toll to rise further but said it could take months to search the burned-out building and identify the victims.

On Friday, British newspapers heightened their criticism of the government, saying there were a series of unanswered issues including as to whether the cladding used on the building helped the blaze spread.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. IS leader Baghdadi possibly killed in...

  2. Gunman dead after shooting top...

  3. US shipping terminal reopens after...

  4. EU-wide Blue Card approved by European...

  5. Death toll from London fire rises to 17

  6. 'Pay ransom or relatives will be killed'...

  7. New Lesotho Prime Minister's wife shot dead

  8. Delays expected after Brussels Airport...

  9. Heathrow baggage handling problem resolved

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed