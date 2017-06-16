Advert
IS leader Baghdadi possibly killed in Russia attack

Strike was carried out on May 28

File photo of terrorist and IS leader Baghdadi.

File photo of terrorist and IS leader Baghdadi.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it was checking information that a Russian air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in late May, Russian news agencies reported.

The air strike, targeted a meeting of IS leaders and was carried out on May 28, the agencies cited the ministry as saying.

"According to the information which is now being checked via various channels, Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was eliminated by the air strike, was also present at the meeting," RIA news agency quoted the ministry as saying.

