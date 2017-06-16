Trophies Lounge set up at National Stadium
Hospitality area available for members
The National Stadium now has its own Trophies Lounge, a new, upmarket hospitality area that will offer its members an enhanced matchday experience.
Situated on Level 2 of the Millennium Stand, the luminous Trophies Lounge is complete with full service bars and TV screens where members and guests can also follow other events in a comfortable and enjoyable environment on matchdays.
The first members of the new Trophies Lounge will have the added bonus of securing a seat for the eagerly-anticipated 2018 FIFA World Cup European qualifier between Malta and England on September 1 plus the final home qualifier against Lithuania, on October 5.
The Trophies Lounge, which will be inaugurated in the coming weeks, is part of a bigger project which also includes the construction of a football museum, auditorium and MFA merchandise store on Level 2 of the Millennium Stand.
