Friday, June 16, 2017, 17:58

Trophies Lounge set up at National Stadium

Hospitality area available for members

The National Stadium now has its own Trophies Lounge, a new, upmarket hospitality area that will offer its members an enhanced matchday experience.

Situated on Level 2 of the Millennium Stand, the luminous Trophies Lounge is complete with full service bars and TV screens where members and guests can also follow other events in a comfortable and enjoyable environment on matchdays.

The first members of the new Trophies Lounge will have the added bonus of securing a seat for the eagerly-anticipated 2018 FIFA World Cup European qualifier between Malta and England on September 1 plus the final home qualifier against Lithuania, on October 5.

The Trophies Lounge, which will be inaugurated in the coming weeks, is part of a bigger project which also includes the construction of a football museum, auditorium and MFA merchandise store on Level 2 of the Millennium Stand.

