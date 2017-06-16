Valletta face Ħamrun in final

Xavier Saliba, of Valletta, is closely marked by Luxol’s Zvevdan Vukovic. Photo: Wally Galea

The 2016-2017 futsal season comes to an end tonight when Ħamrun Tre Angeli and Valletta will contest the final of the Gatorade Knock Out at the Corradino Pavilion (kick-off: 8pm).

The cup competition will be decided this evening: if the match ends all square after normal time and extra-time, penalties will be awarded to decide a winner.

Both Valletta and Ħamrun Spartans were among the protagonists this season.

The Citizens will be keen to make up for the disappointment of failing to retain the league title after they were beaten by newly-crowned champions Luxol in the league final last week.

On the other hand, Ħamrun will be keen to exact revenge over the Citizens who eliminated them in the league play-off semi-finals.

Valletta and Ħamrun have their eyes firmly set on lifting the trophy for the first time in their history and no doubt a balanced encounter is in prospect.

The Citizens booked their place in the final when they ousted holders Luxol 7-2 in the semi-finals, thus ending the St Andrews’ side’s aspirations of completing a league and cup double.

Valletta started as the underdogs against Luxol as in the previous six meetings they only emerged victorious on two occasions.

But the team the from the capital played out of their skins last week as they completely outplayed Luxol and fully deserved their place in the final.

Denis di Maio and Rodrigo Patricio bagged a brace each for Valletta with the other goals coming from Melvin Borg, Jovica Milijic and Daniel Aguilera.

Andy Mangion and William Barbosa were the scorers for Luxol.

On the other hand, Ħamrun encountered little difficulty in breezing past Marsascala 10-3.

The game was over as a contest before the break as the Reds surged into a four-goal lead before adding another six nettings in the second half in a one-sided contest.

Florin Anton was the driving force for Ħamrun as he struck a hat-trick while Cleaven Portelli and Peter Pullicino grabbed a brace each.

Alex Ellul, Daniele Degennaro and James Ciangula were also on the scoresheet for the Reds.

Reuben Degabriele, Liam Gauci and Steve Gambin were on the mark for Marsascala.