Maltese riders set for gruelling Dolomites test

Mark Bonnici (right) is looking forward to the Hero Sudtirol Dolomites race.

Malta will be represented by a team of seven cyclists during the eighth edition of the Hero Sudtirol Dolomites that will be held tomorrow.

The Maltese contingent is formed by Marie Claire Aquilina, Mark Bonnici, Jeffrey Borg, Maurice Formosa, Mark Micallef, Patrick Scicluna and Paul Zarb.

The mountain bike marathon, staged around the Sella and Sassolungo mountains, is once again part of the UCI Marathon Series, the World Cup of long distance races.

There are many reknowned cyclists among the 4,017 participants, including the three first-ranked riders from last year.

Dubbed as Europe’s hardest mountain bike race, the course runs through Val Gardena, Alta Badia, Arabba, the Fassa valley and the Alpe di Siusi high mountain plateau.

The men’s race covers 86km in length and 4,500m in altitude, whilst the women’s circuit is 60km long and riders have to overcome an altitude change of 3,200m.

“This race is considered to be one of the ‘must do’ races for seasoned mountain bikers,” Bonnici said.

“Over the years Maltese participation has increased, and this will be the largest contingent attempting the 86km route.

“The Alps provide a great biking challenge, and the Dolomites are scene to many memorable moments.

“That we hope will bring out the best in the Maltese contingent next weekend,” Bonnici added.