Calleja to referee in CEV Euro League

International volleyball referee Nello Calleja has been appointed by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) to form part of the group of neutral referees chosen for the Women’s European League Pool B, which will be played in Tbilisi, Georgia, during the forthcoming weekend.

Hosts Georgia will be fighting it out with France, Montenegro and Ukraine in a round robin competition with the aim to qualify for the Final Round which will be played later on this summer.

Another tournament between the same teams will be played in Nantes, France, the weekend after to decide the two teams qualifying for the Final Round.

The European League is a competition organised by the CEV every summer for European national teams.

This year, eight teams will participate in the men’s category, whilst 12 will take part in the women’s section.