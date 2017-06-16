Unique sounds

Port Erin have toured the UK, including shows at Glastonbury Festival.

Music Across the Channel has brought UK band Port Erin to Gozo.

Formed in the West Country in January 2007, Port Erin have toured the UK extensively, including shows at Glastonbury Festival (2010, 2011, 2013), live sessions for BBC Introducing and support slots with acts such as Red Snapper, Nick Harper, Paul Heaton (The Beautiful South) and The Redwalls (the US).

During their formative years, Port Erin released The Weight of This EP (2007), The Deads EP (2008) and the debut LP, I’ll Be on the Common (2009), all of which received airplay on BBC Introducing shows across the UK.

Over the years, the band’s constant writing and touring developed their unique sound.

Port Erin’s gig will take place today at 7.30pm at Zeppi’s pub, Qala. Entrance is free. For more information, visit their event’s page on Facebook or http://www.porterinmusic.co.uk/ .