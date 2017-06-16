Announcements

BAJADA. On June 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFRED, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Julie, née Bilocca, his son Roderick and his wife Sharon, his son Konrad, Ingrid Anastasi, his most cherished grandchildren Rebecca, Nicole, Jake, Kane and Krista. He also left to mourn him his in-laws Alfred Darmanin, Anthony and Myriam Bilocca, Freda and Robert Ebejer, his nephews and nieces and other relatives, ex-colleagues and friends, including all the athletes he so devotedly coached and all the Lasallian family. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, June 17, at 9am at St Anthony’s church, Għajn Dwieli, Paola, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO. On June 15, JOSEPH, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Elsie, née Magri, his son Christopher, his daughter Caroline and her husband Stephen Tonna Lowell, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, June 17, at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FORMOSA – MARCELLE, née Distefano. In loving memory of a dear and wonderful wife and mother on the 19th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her husband Lawrence, her sons Andrè, Etienne and Jean Pierre, their respective souses and grandchildren. Today’s 8.30am and 6.30pm Masses being said at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

GAUCI – IRENE. In ever loving memory of a devoted and special wife, mother and grandmother, today being the 16th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband George, her children Tracy and her husband Brian, Adrian and his wife Nadine, and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PERESSO. In loving memory of EMMA, today the 15th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Stolen

Honda Forza 125cc black motorcycle from Sisner Street, Balzan. Anyone seeing it/having any information please contact Bir-kirkara police station.