Friday, June 16, 2017, 06:10

A night with Leo Sayer

Leo Sayer launched his career in the UK in the early 1970s and became a top singles and album act on both sides of the Atlantic.

Leo Sayer, known worldwide for hits such as Orchard Road, Thunder in my Heart, You make me feel like Dancing, Heart, When I Need You and Moonlighting, will be performing live in Malta this weekend.

Sayer launched his career in the UK in the early 1970s and became a top singles and album act on both sides of the Atlantic. His first seven hit singles in the UK all reached the Top 10 – a feat first registered by his first manager, Adam Faith. His songs have been sung by other notable artists, including Cliff Richard.

The singer will be taking the stage with his band.

The concert is taking place at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, on Sunday at 8.30pm. For more information and tickets, visit to www.cmcpromotionsmalta.com or call 99821250.

