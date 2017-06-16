Daredevil hangs by her teeth from helicopter over Niagara Falls

Erendira Wallenda performs a series of acrobatic maneuvers, including hanging by her teeth, while suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls yesterday.

Acrobat Erendira Wallenda, the wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda, has successfully hung by her teeth from a helicopter and broke the world record for the highest suspension over Niagara Falls yesterday.

The stunt came five years to the day after her husband walked a tight rope over the falls.

The 36-year-old mother-of-three was tethered to a hoop suspended from a helicopter 300ft above the water.

The stunt broke a height record Nik Wallenda set in 2011 when he hung by his teeth 250ft above Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

After performing a few acrobatic manoeuvres, she briefly hung twice by her teeth with the use of a mouth guard in between hanging upside-down by her toes for a few seconds.

Erendira Wallenda said she was caught off guard by the windy conditions above the cataracts, something her husband had to deal with during his 2012 stunt.

But she said in the post-stunt news conference that the experience was "beautiful and amazing".

The aerialist spent about eight minutes of the 10-minute stunt hovering over the falls after the helicopter took off from the car park roof of the nearby Seneca Niagara casino.

Only a few dozen people viewed the stunt from the ground on the American side of the falls, compared to the tens of thousands who gathered on the US and Canadian sides for Nik Wallenda's televised high-wire walk over Niagara Falls.