Young man critical after fall in St Julian's

Stock photo.

A 25-year-old Dutch national is in critical condition after he fell from the Spinola promenade to the bay below this morning, the police said.

The police said the incident happened in busy Triq San Ġorġ in Spinola (close to the Love monument) around 6am when the victim fell a height of around one storey.

Witnesses said the victim was leaning against the railings in the busy road when he appears to have lost his balance.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. The police are investigating.