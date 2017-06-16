Advert
Friday, June 16, 2017, 08:57

Young man critical after fall in St Julian's

Stock photo.

Stock photo.

A 25-year-old Dutch national is in critical condition after he fell from the Spinola promenade to the bay below this morning, the police said. 

The police said the incident happened in busy Triq San Ġorġ in Spinola (close to the Love monument) around 6am when the victim fell a height of around one storey.

Witnesses said the victim was leaning against the railings in the busy road when he appears to have lost his balance. 

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. The police are investigating. 

 

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Muscat on the defence as MEPs question...

  2. FTS fraud suspect acts as PL agent in...

  3. PBS head of programmes transferred

  4. Get your facts right, Muscat tells MEPs

  5. Google Street View for Malta launched

  6. Large thresher shark elevated from Ċirkewwa

  7. MEP David Casa to run for PN general...

  8. Drug addict wants to take his cat with...

  9. Marlene Farrugia has been life member of...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed