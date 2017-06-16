Watch: Stunning sunset is perfect backdrop for Pink Fashion Show

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Catch the highlights of last night's Pink Fashion Show, where models jet skied from a yacht out at sea onto a catwalk on the beach at the relaunched Ray’s Lido in Armier, surprising an energy-packed audience.

With a stunning sunset and Gozo as a backdrop and a backstage on the water, guests at the anticipated twice-yearly show had lots to take in, apart from the fashion brands on the runway.

Thirty siren-like models paraded the hottest trends of the season, complemented by a sleek and easy hairstyle by Screen Professional Hair Salons Malta, and fresh and radiant faces by a team of Guerlain make-up artists.

They showcased a range of clothing, swimwear and accessories for all tastes by Calzedonia, O’hea Opticians, Joseph Ribkoff, Furla, Ipanema, Stefania’s, Nero Giardini, Optika Opticians, Carla Grima Atelier, Coccinelle, Orsay, Dor Boutique and Rebelli.

w, where models jet skiied The eighth edition of The Pink Fashion Show, a Times of Malta event, once again made waves with an after-party on the sand to welcome the summer with an authentic Mediterranean and pumping vibe.

The anticipated catwalk event, a fixed date on Malta’s fashion calendar, was supported by Barcode, Beretta, Campari, Chemimart, Diet Kinnie, Inside Out Design Finishes, Interior Outfitters, Magnum, Paco Rabanne, Palatino Camilleri Wines, Pandora, Renault, San Carlo, Ted Baker, Tettiera and Vichy.

