Today's front pages

These are the main stories featured in today's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that the Planning Authority gave its green light to a controversial extension to a fireworks factory in Għargħur just a day before the general election. It also quotes shop owners in Buġibba saying that a massive space that once housed a popular fast-food restaurant is in such an abandoned

state that tourists are being scared off.

L-orizzont says prices in Malta are 20 per cent cheaper than the EU average. It also reports that the Nationalist Party was making impossible demands when it requested information over those that needed help to vote.

In-Nazzjon reports that the Labour Party lawyer was objecting to Simon Busuttil's lawyer from testifying in the case instituted against the Electoral Commission on the number of seats granted to the Opposition.

The Malta Independent says Speaker Anglu Farrugia was still in the dark over whether he would be retaining his post. It also quotes newly-elected MP Therese Comodini Cachia saying that the PN campaign catered for the masses but "forgot" about the individual.