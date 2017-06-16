PN retains two seats after Labour loses constitutional case

The Constitutional Court has ruled against a Labour Party argument that the Nationalist Party should not have been given two extra seats in parliament following the general election.

The Labour Party challenged the additional seats which were granted on the strength of a constitutional mechanism. The seats were allocated to Nationalist candidates Carm Mifsud Bonnici and Frederick Azzopardi.

The PN said in a statement that in the previous legislature, the Labour Party had governed for half its duration with two seats more than laid down by the law, and it had taken three years for the court to rule that this did not fairly represent the wishes of the electorate.

“The Labour Party once again tried to do this and went to court to again ask for something that would have meant the people's decision was not reflected in parliament. And once again, the court decided that the Labour Party was wrong.”

The PN was represented by Paul Borg Olivier and Karol Aquilina.

