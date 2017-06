A 34-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured following an accident in Għaxaq last night.

The police said the incident happened in Triq Ħal-Għaxaq, when the man, an Eritrean national who lives in Gudja, was hit by a Renault Megane, driven by a 34-year-old from Żabbar.

The victim was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

The police are investigating.