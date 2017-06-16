Malta hopes to host medicines agency dashed

Almost all European Union Member States are vying to host the European Medicines Agency and the European Banking Authority.

Malta’s hopes of becoming the chosen location to host the EU’s Medicines Agency were dashed this week as an internal European Commission report setting out new guidelines puts more advanced and richer member states in pole position.

According to the leaked document, which now needs to be rubberstamped by member states’ representatives, the new host country of both the European Medicines Agency and the European Banking Authority should “guarantee business continuity” and have the capacity “to ensure a smooth capacity” and “modern infrastructure”.

The new rules also give the agencies involved increased leeway to stipulate “which cities best fit their technical requirements.”

Senior EU officials told the Times of Malta that although the document did not specify which countries are best suited to take over the new agencies from the UK after Brexit, it is very clear that these should be large member states with advanced infrastructure and possibly not in the periphery of the EU.

According to EU sources, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark and the Netherlands are most likely to host the agency.

“It was always going to be an uphill struggle for Malta as these are established agencies with mature roots in the centre of Europe. We really cannot see how these agencies can operate from Malta or any of the other member states in the EU’s geopolitical fringes,” a senior official said.

The need to relocate both the European Medicines Agency and European Banking Authority came after the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

Almost all member states are vying to host one of the two agencies, not only due to their prestige but also because of the financial and economic spin-offs such agencies usually produce.

Last March, Malta officially launched its bid to host the EMA, which is currently established at London’s prestigious Canary Wharf and employs some 900 top scientists.

The agency tests and licenses all medications for use in the EU, with its authorisations covering more than a quarter of all global pharmaceutical sales.

A final recommendation by the European Commission is expected to be submitted by the end of September.

Unlike some member states who joined the EU with Malta in 2004, the island already hosts an important European Union agency.

Known as EASO – European Asylum Support Office – the agency is currently in the process of more than doubling its staff, which is expected to reach some 500 in the coming years. In 2011, Malta managed to beat off stiff competition by other EU states and was selected to host the agency.

A state-of-the-art building in Valletta was selected to host its headquarters. Most of the agency’s staff are EU nationals who relocated their families to Malta.