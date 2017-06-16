Foundation to the rescue after olive tree vandalism

The trees were chopped off with an electric saw.

Offers of help have been pouring in after the recent vandalism of olive trees at a Foresta 2000 site in Mellieħa.

A total of 36 olive trees were sawn off with an electric saw in "a deliberate attempt" to dishearten the work done by both Din l-Art Ħelwa and BirdLife Malta.

The Alfred Mizzi Foundation committed to help the two NGOs by financially supporting a number of works needed in this unique and diverse woodland.

Damages from this latest act of vandalism have been estimated at around €3,600.

Julian Sammut, trustee at the Alfred Mizzi Foundation, said it was a shame to see the fruit of such hard work - much of it carried out on a voluntary basis - literally cut down.

Perpetrators of vandalism like this must know that for every bad deed there is good and that the Maltese society will stand up to such ignorant and harmful acts, he said.

Din l-Art Ħelwa executive president Maria Grazia Cassar thanked the Alfred Mizzi Foundation for their gesture and expressed the NGO's commitment to continue striving in its mission towards a more cultural and environmentally friendly society.

BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana reminded the public that the nature reserve is open all year round and enjoyed by a number of families.