Farsons donates thousands of water bottles to migrant rescue mission

Simonds Farsons Cisk PLC has donated 6,000 bottles of water to support the Migrant Offshore Aid Station's life-saving search-and-rescue mission at sea.

The bottles will be distributed to children, women and men that are safely rescued to provide much-needed hydration on-board its vessel, the Phoenix.

MOAS distributes a bottle of water to each person rescued, which they can then refill during their time on board.

Severe dehydration is the most common condition faced by migrants and refugees at sea, due to people being exposed to harsh sea conditions with no access to water for long periods of time during their crossing.

"Providing clean water is a critical part of the work done by our post-rescue medical care team and is essential to make sure the people we rescue start to recover as quickly as possible once safely on board our vessel," MOAS said in a statement.

The Malta-based NGO has rescued thousands of migrants as they try to make their way to mainland Europe.