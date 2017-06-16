Controversial fireworks factory permit issued on eve of election

The fireworks factory in Għargħur.

A controversial extension to a fireworks factory in Għargħur was approved by the Planning Authority just a day before the general election, Times of Malta is informed.

The extension, which will see the factory in Wied id-Dis double its size, was approved following changes to the fireworks complexes policy, introduced by former parliamentary secretary Michael Falzon in 2014 when he was politically responsible for the authority.

Dr Falzon, who was appointed minister after the June 3 election, represented the fireworks factory as its legal consultant. At the election, he contested the ninth district which includes Għargħur. Sources close to the Planning Authority told Times of Malta that a lot of pressure was made on the permit application as many votes depended on it.

“Many members of the Pyrotechnic Society of San Bartolomeo were told that the permit, which had been sought since 2010, would be issued before the general election. That is what effectively happened,” a senior PA official said.

After an accident in 2010, when an explosion rocked the area and caused damage to residential properties situated around the factory, the pyrotechnic society of Għargħur sought to modernise the facility and submitted a development application for its extension in 2013.

It included building six additional workshops, new blast walls, two stores and a mixing room.

However, just a year later, the planning directorate that vets applications recommended a refusal as the development went against various policies and the structure plan.

According to the directorate, the application had to be turned down as the extension was likely to have a deleterious impact on the Swieqi residential scheme, did not include official clearances from regulatory agencies, and would be extending the fireworks factory closer to the residential area, in conflict with Structure Plan policies.

According to the directorate, the proposed new buildings would be just 180 metres away from the closest residence.

Also, the extension was considered to fall within an Area of Ecological Importance, and the development, in particular the sprawl of structures within the site, would lead to the degradation of the existing natural habitats. The application was put on hold.

The government, through then parliamentary secretary Falzon, drew up a new Fireworks Factory Complexes Policy, amending the law on various fronts in order to widen the criteria for new firework factory developments.

Following the new policy, the Għargħur applicants were told to amend their application to satisfy the new conditions.

On May 19, while the country was in electoral mode, the planning directorate revised its position and said that following the amendments made by the project’s applicants, its original objections were being lifted and recommended the application’s approval.

The final green light was given on June 2, just a day before the electorate was asked to go to the polls.