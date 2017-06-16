Bicycles being stolen in daytime and 'very public' places

Police are being asked to take action amid rising levels of bicycle theft in Malta, according to a local group.

The Bicycle Action Group said it was concerned at a recent spate of bicycles being stolen, most worryingly during the daytime and in very public places.

The group is also advising it members to always use two good quality locks when leaving a bicycle idle for any length of time. They also urged users to park in very visible, public areas.

Riders should strip the bike of lights or removable parts and never leave a bike out overnight. Owners should also keep a record of the frame number and a photo of the bicycle to help police if it is stolen.

The group noted that the current spate of thefts is not helped by bike racks being tucked away out of sight or of poor design that does not allow the frame and at least one wheel to be locked to the hoop.

BAG said there are rumours that bicycles are being shipped to Sicily in what could be a new form of organised theft.

One of the government's goals is to double cycling each year until the year 2033, a laudable task, the NGO said, but one that is made all the harder if bike theft is so high.