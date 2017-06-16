All identity and citizenship agencies grouped under OPM

There were no major surprises in the portfolios allocated to the various ministers and parliamentary secretaries announced by the Department of Information today – with most having already been announced.

All the identity and residence sectors have been grouped together under the Office of the Prime Minister, covering everything from residence permits and visas, to the Individual Investor Programme and citizenship, ID cards and civil registration.

Public/Private partnerships have been added to the portfolio of the Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, while public cleansing has been allocated to the Local Government Minister, who is also the Minister for Justice and Culture.

The Gozitan portfolio has not been changed either, with health services and education being left to the respective ministries.