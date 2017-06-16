Malta Sail Training Association launches youth development programme

Jane Mizzi presenting the cheque to Ben Stuart.

The Malta Sail Training Association has launched its 2017/2018 youth development programme with the support of the Alfred Mizzi Foundation.

The sail training environment places individuals from all walks of life on an equal footing without the comforts of modern day living. The sailing experience challenges mental physical and social boundaries by improving the individual skill and capabilities within a team structure.

This environment takes the individual out of his comfort zone and into new situations introducing and nurturing essential life skills such as teamwork, individual and civic responsibility.

Since its inception five years ago, the Malta Sail Training Association has been able to provide increased confidence and life skills to Maltese youths ensuring them of a career path in the sailing industry or acting as a springboard to a career of their choice.

Association secretary Ben Stuart said: "Malta's wilderness is the sea and a sail training vessel provides the perfect environment to put people on the edge of their comfort zone. This is proven as the greatest place to promote individual growth and development."

Over the past few years, the association has successfully taken 50 individuals from all walks of life on sail training experiences.

Board member Jane Mizzi presented the cheque to Mr Stuart.

The Alfred Mizzi Foundation has for the past 14 years pursued the promotion and safeguarding of the Maltese culture, its heritage, education, the environment and social solidarity.

Individuals interested in being part of the Malta Sail Training Association, as volunteers or as participants may do so through its Facebook page.