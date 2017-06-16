Allow me to refer to the article titled, ‘New priorities for Labour’ by Desmond Zammit Marmarà (June 9) wherein the following was stated: “Once the aim of national unity is achieved, the Labour government must deal with major outstanding problems left unsolved during the last legislature. Foremost among these is the issue of good governance.”

By saying that since Keith Schembri was retained as Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s chief of staff and this despite allegations linking him with graft and money laundering, one can claim that more of the same seems to be the name of the game.