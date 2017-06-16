The association of ideas may lead the mind to a comparison between periods of history. Teresa May contrasts sharply with Shakespeare’s Henry V: one seeks to escape from the trammels of the European Union; the other encourages the Anglo Saxon motto to stand up and fight.

“Once more into the breach...

But when the blast of war blows in our ears

Then imitate the action of the tiger;

Stiffen the sinews, summon up the blood…”

That is exactly how the Empire was won; that is how Margaret Thatcher regained her usurped possession from Argentina. Like Henry V, May has all the symptoms of a fighter but fighting the wrong battle is a danger that might even break up the United Kingdom.

It is true that Britain like Germany and France had been taxed to the bone. Other laws had raised antagonism among the garrulous British constituents. Nevertheless May’s fight has degenerated against the enemy within. She is back to square one.

Europe had done much to retain Greece in the fold. Britain would certainly have fared better. Britain’s intelligentsia ought to have opted for drastic reforms supported by countries of like mind. The disasters of two world wars and the tensions of Northern Ireland contrasted sharply with the blessings of a long peace in Europe. Wars are expensive disasters.

However, Britain’s unilateral decision was a challenge to all that Europe held sacred. Britain had been ensconced in the security of an iron shield of peace. Unfortunately Britain had succumbed to a small coterie of voters that had hardly envisaged the advantages that Britain stands to lose.

A state of isolation demands expensive spending of additional defences. Dealing with trouble alone is certainly a bone of contention.

All financial costs of war far surpass Britain’s grudging contributions. Besides, Britain’s pride had always been in the universality of her language. Will all Britain’s pride gradually deteriorate in a Europe without Britain?