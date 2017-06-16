Sporting briefs

Leicester: Leicester City signed Hull City centre back Harry Maguire on a five-year contract. The 24-year-old, who made 36 appearances for Hull last season, will join Craig Shakespeare's side in July ahead of their pre-season camp in Austria. "It’s obviously a very exciting time for myself. There were a number of clubs interested, but when I met the manager here, he pretty much swayed it into the direction of this club," Maguire said in a statement on Leicester City’s official website.

Mooy: Huddersfield are closing in on a £10million club-record deal to sign Aaron Mooy from Manchester City. The Australia midfielder spent last season on loan at the club and was the Terriers’ player of the year as they won promotion to the Premier League for the first time. Press Association Sport understands Huddersfield are in the advanced stages of a deal which will see them pay £8million for the 26-year-old with a further £2million in add-ons.

Santos: Barcelona have taken up an option to keep Marlon Santos at the club for another three years. The Brazilian defender, 21, made a handful of appearances during a season on loan at the Nou Camp, including as a second-half substitute against Celtic in the Champions League in November. A statement published on Barca’s official website on Wednesday said Marlon, who played 24 times for the successful ‘B’ team last term, had completed a permanent switch from Fluminense.

Leeds: Leeds have appointed Thomas Christiansen as their new head coach, Press Association Sport understands. Former APOEL Nicosia boss Christiansen, 44, is set to be installed as a replacement for Garry Monk, who resigned last month, within the next 24 hours. The Danish-born former Spain striker steered APOEL to the last 16 of the Europa League and to the Cypriot first division title last season, but was released by the club.